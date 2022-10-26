Served cold sandwiches and falafel after training session, Indian cricketers opt to eat at hotel

Cold sandwiches and falafel after an exhausting practice session were just not appetising enough for some in the Indian cricket team and several players refused the offering, opting for meals in their hotel rooms instead.

The Indian players prefer hot food, which is considered a must after an intense training session, and on Tuesday it was not part of the menu, which included fruits apart from falafel (spiced mashed chickpeas or other pulses formed into balls).

It is understood that the after-practice menu is almost the same for all the teams.

The team management had rested all the fast bowlers while all-rounder Hardik Pandya, batter Suryakumar Yadav and spinner Axar Patel also did not take part in the optional training session.

Advertisement

The players, who sweated it out ahead of the clash, were probably expecting a proper meal.

“Its not like any boycott. Some players did pick up fruits and falafel but everyone wanted to have lunch and hence they had food after going back to the hotel,” a BCCI official privy to the development told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)