Security tightened after radical preacher Amritpals supporters storm police station in Punjabs Amritsar

Tight security has been put in place in Ajnala police station here on Friday, a day after radical preacher Amritpal Singhs supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and stormed the complex.

The supporters had broken into the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city demanding that Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, an accused in a case involving kidnapping, be released.

Amritsar Rurals Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh told reporters that they (the Amritpal side) have given evidence according to which he (Lovepreet Singh) was not present at the spot, referring to the alleged kidnapping incident.

“They gave the evidence on Thursday. On the basis of that he is being discharged through the courtWe are submitting that evidence to the honourable judge,” the SSP said.

As of now, the situation is peaceful and under control, he said in response to a question.

The police remained evasive when asked if a case has been registered in connection with Thursdays violence.

Speaking to reporters Friday morning, Amritpal Singh said they have been assured that the arrested man would be released soon after legal formalities in this regard are completed.

He said they were expecting that Lovepreet Singh would be released by Friday evening, following which he and his supporters plan to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple here.

