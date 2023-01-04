Security forces recover arms, ammunition near LoC in J-Ks Kupwara

Security forces on Wednesday recovered arms and ammunition from a house near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara district, police said.

Acting on specific information, police, along with the Army, launched a cordon and search operation in the Sadhpora Taad village area of Karnah, a police spokesman said.

He said during the operation, the joint team recovered arms and ammunition including three pistols, three pistol magazines, 22 pistol rounds and three Chinese grenades from a house belonging to one Shameem Ahmad Shiekh.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the spokesman said.

