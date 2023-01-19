Security for Pathaan screening responsibility of govt, says MP distributors assn functionary

Film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan will be released on more than 200 screens in Madhya Pradesh on January 25 and it was the sole responsibility of the state government to provide security to ward off any untoward incident, a functionary of an association of distributors said on Thursday.

The film has been opposed by some segments who claim a song called Besharam Rang hurts the sentiments of Hindus and have sought changes before its theatrical release.

“Pathaan will be released on more than 200 screen in MP. The film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification. Therefore, it must be displayed. As far as the safety of theatres is concerned, it is entirely the responsibility of the government,” Central Circuit Cine Association director O P Goyal told

