Security Council rejects Russian call for bio weapons probe

The UN Security Council on Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected Russias attempt to establish a commission to investigate its unfounded claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out military biological activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons.

Russia only got support from China in the vote, with the US, Britain, and France opposing the Russian resolution and the 10 other council nations abstaining.

The 2-3-10 vote reflected the councils continuing opposition and scepticism about Russias actions since its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Russia had circulated a 310-page document to council members last week alleging that this biological activity is taking place in Ukraine with support from the US Defence Department. The UN Security Council scheduled a vote Wednesday on the resolution.

Advertisement

Russia circulated a 310-page document to council members last week alleging that this biological activity is taking place in Ukraine with support from the US Defence Department. The document included an official complaint to the Security Council, allowed under Article VI of the 1972 biological weapons convention, and a draft resolution that would authorise the Security Council to set up a commission comprising the 15 council members to investigate Russias claims.

Russias initial allegation of secret American biological warfare labs in Ukraine, made soon after its February 24 invasion of its smaller neighbour, has been disputed by independent scientists, Ukrainian leaders and officials at the White House and Pentagon. An Associated Press investigation in March found the claim was taking root online, uniting COVID-19 conspiracy theorists, QAnon adherents and some supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Ukraine does have a network of biological labs that have gotten funding and research support from the US They are owned and operated by Ukraine and are part of an initiative called the Biological Threat Reduction Program that aims to reduce the likelihood of deadly outbreaks, whether natural or manmade. The US efforts date back to work in the 1990s to dismantle the former Soviet Unions programme for weapons of mass destruction.

In September, the 197 state parties to the biological weapons convention met at Russias request on the activities at biological laboratories in Ukraine, but a final report said it wasnt possible to reach consensus.

Diplomats said it is highly unlikely that the Russian draft resolution will be adopted by the Security Council when it is put to a vote, expected late Wednesday afternoon. Approval requires a minimum nine yes votes and no veto by one of the five permanent members — the US, Britain, France, Russia and China.

Russia called a Security Council meeting on its claims last Thursday, which the United States and its Western allies vehemently dismissed.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the meeting a colossal waste of time and rejected Russias allegation as pure fabrications brought forth without a shred of evidence. She said the claim is part of a Moscow disinformation campaign that is attempting to distract from the atrocities Russian forces are carrying out in Ukraine and a desperate tactic to justify an unjustifiable war.

Ukraine does not have a biological weapons programme, she said. The United States does not have a biological weapons programme. There are no Ukrainian biological weapons laboratories supported by the United States.

Russias UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused the US of conducting work in Ukraine with deadly pathogens including cholera, plague, anthrax and influenza that couldnt be justified under the guise of public health. He said documents and evidence recovered by Russian authorities suggested a military application.

Nebenzia told the Security Council that the Russian military during its time in Ukraine had recovered drones capable of spraying bioagents as well as documents that he said related to research on the possibility of spreading pathogens through bats and migrating birds.

Thomas-Greenfield countered that Russias claims are absurd for many reasons, including because such species, even if they could be weaponised, would pose as much a threat to the European continent and to Ukraine itself as they would to any other country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)