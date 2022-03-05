Scoreboard: Ind vs SL, day 2, 1st Test, lunch

Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

India: Mayank Agarwal lbw b Embuldeniya 33 Rohit Sharma c Lakmal b Lahiru Kumara 29 Hanuma Vihari b Vishwa Fernando 58 Virat Kohli b Embuldeniya 45 Rishabh Pant b Lakmal 96 Shreyas Iyer lbw b Dhananjaya de Silva 27 Ravindra Jadeja batting 102 Ravichandran Ashwin c Dickwella b Lakmal 61 Jayant Yadav batting 2 Extras: (LB-5, NB-10) 15 Total: (For 7 wickets in 112 Overs) 468 Fall of Wickets: 1-52, 2-80, 3-170, 4-175, 5-228, 6-332, 462-7 Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 23-1-86-2, Vishwa Fernando 20-1-94-1, Lahiru Kumara 10.5-1-52-1, Lasith Embuldeniya 39-3-152-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 16-1-65-1, Charith Asalanka 3.1-1-14-0.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)