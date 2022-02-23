Schalke urges Ukraine peace amid scrutiny of Gazprom sponsor

German soccer club Schalke expressed “great concern over Moscows intervention in Ukraine amid scrutiny of the teams long-standing sponsorship by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.

Schalke will monitor further developments, evaluate them and make a strong appeal for peace to protect those affected by the crisis, the second-division club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Schalke, which was relegated from the Bundesliga last year, has had Gazprom as its main sponsor since 2007.

The team said Gazproms German subsidiary has been a reliable partner for 15 years while also being a gas supplier to Germany.

“Those responsible for the club are in constant dialogue with the long-standing main sponsor, the Gelsenkirchen-based club said, stressing that it is without question that the club is committed to peace and peaceful coexistence.

