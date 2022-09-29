SC collegium headed by CJI Lalit recommends transfer of Orissa CJ Justice Muralidhar to Madras HC

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit is learnt to have recommended to the Centre the transfer of Chief Justice (CJ) of Orissa High Court, Justice S Muralidhar, as the CJ of the Madras High Court, sources said on Thursday.

The collegium, which also comprised justices D Y Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, met on Wednesday to deliberate upon issues including the transfer of high court judges, the sources told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)