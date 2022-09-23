SC allows Annual General Meeting of BCA on September 25

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the scheduled Annual General Meeting of the Bihar Cricket Association on September 25.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli, however, directed that the results, in so far election of office bearers is concerned, shall be placed before it in a sealed cover. “An intimation by an electoral officer has been placed on record indicating that six candidates have been declared elected unopposed. The AGM of BCA is to take place on September 25.

“The grievance of the applicant is that the electoral college was altered and there was an amendment in the constitution without seeking leave of this court. This has been refuted by the BCA,” the bench said. “In order to facilitate this aspect, list on September 30, 2022. In the meantime, AGM is permitted to proceed. The results of AGM in so far election of office bearers is concerned shall be placed before this court in a sealed cover,” the bench said. At the outset, senior advocate Anupam Lal Das, seeking a stay on elections, alleged that the electoral college could not have been changed without the leave of the apex court.

The submission was refuted by senior advocate Atmaram Nadkarni, appearing for BCA, who said that due procedure was followed. The top court had earlier said the Bihar Cricket Association cannot amend its own constitution and directed it to file an affidavit explaining the mechanism it is following for its elections. The apex court was hearing a plea seeking a stay on the upcoming election of the Bihar Cricket Association. Earlier, the top court had allowed modification of the BCCIs constitution and paved the way for its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to continue in office without having to serve the mandatory cooling-off period. It had said that an office bearer can have a continuous tenure of 12 years which includes six years in state associations and six years in BCCI before the cooling-off period of three years triggers.

