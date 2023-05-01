Samyukt Kisan Morcha announces mass protests from Aug 1 across India

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Sunday announced a series of nationwide mass protests between August 1 to August 15 to press for their demands of legal sanctity of minimum support price, farmers pension and a comprehensive crop insurance scheme.

The decision was taken at the national meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of various farm unions, held on Sunday.

According to the farmers body, more than 200 farmer leaders of constituent organisations attended the meet.

It said agitations will be held in all states/Union territories of the country, from May 26 to May 31, over its core demands of minimum support price (MSP) law, liberation from debt, farmer and farm workers pension, comprehensive crop insurance scheme, among others.

“This will include leading large protest marches to all Members of Parliament and key political leaders in their home constituencies and submitting memoranda to them, warning them to immediately resolve all farmers demands failing which they will face further protests,” the SKM said in a statement.

In the months of May, June and July, state and district level conventions of the SKM shall be held in every state/UT to galvanise and organise farmers and farm workers, it said. Between August 1 to 15, mass protests in coordination with workers unions and organisations shall be held to put an end to the sale of interest of farmers and workers to corporates by the Centre, the statement said.

“Between September to mid-November, massive all-India yatras shall be held all over the country, which shall be led by national leaders of SKM. The yatras will specially focus on states that will see assembly elections such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, etc,” it noted.

The farmers body also announced India Shaheedi Diwas to be observed on October 3, the day eight people, including four farmers, were killed in 2021. “On November 26, the day on which the historic Dilli Chalo march of farmers reached the borders of Delhi, Vijay Diwas shall be celebrated by way of holding day-night dharna for at least three days in all state capitals,” it said.

The SKM also expressed solidarity with the protesting women wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. It lent its support to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, who it said has been a supporter of farmers.

