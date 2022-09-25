Salesforce to increase India headcount to 10,000 by Jan next year

Salesforce India will increase its headcount in the country to 10,000 by January next year from 7,500-plus currently, its chairperson and CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya has said.

Bhattacharya further said that in the order of priority, the focus areas for Salesforce in India are banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, services and social services.

“We are (Salesforce Indias headcount) at about 7,500 plus. We are expecting that we will end FY23, which for us ends in January of 2023… we expect to be in the range of 10,000,” she told

