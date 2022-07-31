Sailor found dead at Kochi Naval Base

A 25-year-old junior naval sailor was found dead at the Naval base here, the Navy said on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh resident Kundan Maurya was found dead in the Naval Base, a statement issued by the Navy said.

“A postmortem is being conducted and a case has been registered with the local police,” the statement said. A statutory inquiry has also been ordered into the matter, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)