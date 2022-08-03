Sai Pallavi-starrer Gargi heading to SonyLIV for digital release

Tamil courtroom drama “Gargi” will start streaming on SonyLIV from August 12, the platform said Wednesday.

Starring Sai Pallavi in the title role, the critically-acclaimed film was released in cinema halls on July 15.

SonyLIV shared the premiere update on its official Twitter handle.

“Sai Pallavis #Gargi from Aug 12 #SonyLIV…” read the post.

Advertisement

Also starring Kaali Venkat, “Gargi” is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

Produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George and Gautham Ramachandran, the film was released in Telugu and Kannada as well.

Pallavis last release was “Virata Parvam”. Also starring Rana Daggubati, the Telugu movie hit the screens in June.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)