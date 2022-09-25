Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Describing Russia as a “major partner in many domains”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said discussions with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov focused on “bilateral cooperation” as well as the conflict in Ukraine.

“We discussed a number of issues. Some part of my meeting was focused on our bilateral cooperation because Russia is a major partner in many domains,” Jaishankar said. He was responding to a question by

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)