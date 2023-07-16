Bengal | Rural polls results indicate Left is bouncing back: CPI(M)

Asserting that the 2023 rural elections indicate resurgence of the Left in West Bengal after the debacle in the 2021 assembly polls, the CPI(M) said the binary of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP is not working in the state.

The party claimed that together with the Congress and ISF, they have clocked a vote share of 21 per cent in the panchayat elections, up from 10 per cent in the assembly elections.

“That the Left is ascending is a clear indication,” CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said. The increase in vote share of the Left, Congress and ISF combined has turned the electoral contest into a three-cornered affair from the two-way contest between the TMC and BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 assembly polls.

The Left parties have repeatedly accused the BJP and the TMC of mixing religion with politics to confuse the electorate.

“The binary could not be made (in this panchayat election) as was proposed by the TMC and BJP,” Chakraborty told PTI.

