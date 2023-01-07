RSS does not seek to create pressure group through its volunteers: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said his organization produces volunteers who can contribute to the country in many fields but does not seek to create any “pressure group” through them.

He was speaking at a public meeting organised by the RSS here. RSS Swayamsevaks (volunteers) are involved in various social causes at their individual level but that does not mean that the Sangh is a service organization,” he said.

Whatever Swayamsevaks do, it is in their individual capacity. The Sangh has given them the thought, due to which they work wherever work is needed. They have mastered the art of taking along everyone, that is why they lead society, Bhagwat said. “This is how volunteers are moulded, they are not moulded to create any influential pressure group in the country. The Sangh wants to unite the whole country,” he added.

The RSS chief also said that it is in the worlds interest that India becomes a strong country. There were various (political and social) experiments in the last 2,000 years but now the world wants India to show the way, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)