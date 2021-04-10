RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests COVID positive, hospitalised

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chiefMohan Bhagwat has tested coronavirus positive and has beenadmitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, the RSS said.

Senior Sangh leader and former general secretarySuresh Bhaiyaji Joshi also tested positive for novelcoronavirus and is currently quarantined, a functionary saidon Saturday.

Joshi, 73, had tested coronavirus positive a few daysago, he added.

The health condition of Bhagwat, 70, is stable and allhis vital parameters are normal, the hospital where he isadmitted said in a health bulletin.

Bhagwat has been showing common symptoms ofcoronavirus infection, the RSS said earlier in the day.

“He is currently having common symptoms of COVID-19and has been admitted to Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur. He isundergoing general check-up and caution,” the RSS tweeted.

Bhagwat was admitted to the private hospital onFriday, hospital sources said. He is stable and underobservation, they added.

The medical bulletin said that CT scan of Bhagwatschest was done and all the necessary tests were performed. Allhis vital parameters are normal, it said.

“He is maintaining the oxygen level without externalsupport. His diabetic levels are maintained. He is able toperform the 6-minute walk test in room air. He is stable andis under observation,” it said.

“My prayers for the good health and well-being ofSarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji. I wish him a speedy andcomplete recovery,” Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappatweeted.

