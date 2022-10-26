T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma’s coach wants him to shed high-risk game

Rohit Sharma’s coach Dinesh Lad is not impressed with the way the Indian captain has been getting out of late, saying he must resort to playing the anchors role instead of a “high-risk” game.

Lad wants his ward to spend more time on the wicket.

The Indian skipper got out for four runs against Pakistan on Sunday and scored just 14 against Australia in a warm-up match in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

“Yes, he is playing a high-risk game for quite some time now, which he should not. I have no idea why he is doing that. I think he is making a mistake in playing an overly aggressive game,” Lad told PTI.

