Robert Vadra attends wedding in Chicago

Indian National Congress leader Priyanka Gandhis husband and businessman Robert Vadra attended the marriage function of an eminent Indian-American from Chicago. The wedding of Iram Shareef, daughter of Chicago-based businessman Iftekhar Shareef, last Friday at the popular Shalimar Banquets in the city was attended by eminent Indian-Americans, including Bharat Barai and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. “Robert Vadra presented a special congratulatory message signed by Gandhis to Iftekhar Shareef,” said a media release issued on Monday. The media release carried a set of pictures of Vadra attending the marriage ceremony. In one of them, Vadra is seen presenting a letter to Shareef signed by his wife Priyanka Gandhi. Shareef, who is from Andhra Pradesh, is the president and CEO of National Bankcard Corp, according to his LinkedIn profile.

