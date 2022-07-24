Road rage: Girl stabs differently-abled man to death in Chhattisgarh

A differently-abled man was allegedly stabbed to death by a 16-year-old girl in an incident of road rage in Chhattisgarhs capital Raipur on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Kankalipara area under the Azad Chowk police station, additional superintendent of police (west) D C Patel said.

The minor who was riding a two-wheeler attacked the deaf and mute victim who was on his bicycle, after the latter failed to respond to her horn, he said.

The girl allegedly stabbed the man in the neck with a knife that she was carrying, killing him on the spot, the official said. The minor was detained from Mandir Hasaud area and the weapon used in the crime was also recovered from her, he said. An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act has been registered by the Azad Chowk police, Patel said.

The detained minor will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)