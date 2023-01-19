Road accident in UP leaves 40 injured

A roadways bus overturned after hitting a bridge here, leaving 40 passengers injured, police said on Thursday.

The bus carrying 51 people was coming to Maharajganj from Gorakhpur when the accident took place on Wednesday night.

Twenty-four injured passengers were admitted to a district hospital, Ravi Rai, inspector in-charge of Sadar Kotwali police station of Mahrajganj, said.

Rai said 16 other passengers, who sustained minor injuries, were provided primary medical treatment at the spot. Mahrajganj District Magistrate Satendra Kumar and SP Kaustubh on Thursday visited the district hospital where the injured have been admitted.

