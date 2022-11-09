Riwaz nahi, raj badlega, BJP govt will be voted out in Himachal, says Hooda

The BJPs development claims in Himachal Pradesh are “hollow” and the people have made up their mind to bring the grand old party to power in the state, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Wednesday. The former Haryana chief minister has been campaigning in Himachals Kullu-Manali and Lahaul area ahead of the November 12 assembly polls.

The state has a history of alternating between the Congress and the BJP every assembly election since 1982.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Monday that the Congress may be banking on Himachals riwaz (convention) but people have made up their mind to break from tradition this time and bring back the Bharatiya Janata Party to accelerate development.

Hooda, however, said it is the voice of common people who are saying riwaz nahi raj badlega (government will change, not convention) and the BJP government will be voted out in the elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to campaign in Chief Minister Jairam Thakurs home district Mandi, “which indicates this government is feeling shaky,” he said.

Hooda said people have made up their mind to bring the Congress to power in the state.

“There is good response in favour of the Congress. I interacted with a cross-section of people including shopkeepers, women and cultivators. Every section is unhappy with their policies,” Hooda told

