Rishabh Pant brought to Mumbai for treatment

Star India batter Rishabh Pant was airlifted to Mumbai from a Dehradun hospital on Wednesday evening for the treatment of ligament injuries in the knee and ankle he has suffered in a car crash.

Pant (25), who was injured in a car crash on December 30, was taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in suburban Andheri upon arrival here, sources said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to shift Pant to Mumbai by air ambulance as he was not in a position to fly by a commercial airline.

The cricketer will be treated by noted sports orthopaedic surgeon Dinshaw Pardiwala here.

Pant survived a horrific car accident when he was driving from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on the NH-58 highway before hitting the divider.

