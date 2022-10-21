RI for driver in POCSO case

A van driver working for an orphanage was convicted in a POCSO case and sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment. According to the prosecution, the driver sexually harassed two girls at the orphanage in Erode when they were alone. The driver was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the management of the home to the police. He was produced before court and handed out the sentence. Examining the case, the district Mahila Court ordered the government to grant Rs 5 lakh as compensation to one girl and Rs 1 lakh to the other affected by the incident that took place last month.

