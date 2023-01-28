Renaming Mughal Gardens: Shredding signs of colonialism, says BJP; Oppn asks govt to focus on inflation

The BJP Saturday said the renaming of the iconic gardens in Rashtrapati Bhavan as Amrit Udyan, shreds yet another symbol of colonialism even as the opposition parties advised the government to focus on creating jobs and controlling inflation instead.

While the Congress did not officially react to the name change, the TMC and CPI rubbished the move with the Left party terming it an “attempt to rewrite history”.

Rashtrapati Bhavans famed Mughal Gardens will now be known as Amrit Udyan. The resplendent gardens are open to the public once a year and people can visit from January 31 this time.

Union ministers and BJP leaders hailed the decision as a move towards a “new India”.

“Welcome and thank Honble President Droupadi Murmu Ji for renaming the iconic gardens at the President House as Amrit Udyan.

“This new name not only shreds yet another symbol of a colonial relic but also reflects Indias aspirations for the Amrit Kaal,” Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Twitter.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a tweet, said, “Our Honble President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji sets an example by renaming the iconic gardens at the President House as Amrit Udyan.” “A powerful symbol of our nations progress and a reflection of a brighter future for New India,” he said.

The government had last year renamed Delhis famed Rajpath as Kartavya Path. The renaming of the stretch and other institutions is in line with the Centres effort to remove any trace of the colonial mindset, the government has maintained. However, the opposition said the government should focus on job creation and controlling inflation instead.

“Who knows, they might now want to rename the Eden Gardens and call it Modi Gardens! They should focus on creating jobs, controlling inflation and protecting the precious resources of LIC and SBI,” TMCs Parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek OBrien told

