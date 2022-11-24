Release of Rajiv case convicts shines light on AICC-TNCC schism, struggle for power

Absence of staunch opposition by the KS Alagiri-led Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) leadership to the recent release of six Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts was among the reasons cited by a senior office-bearer who offered to quit the party days ago and it is a pointer to the dynamics involved in the ties between the TNCC and the ruling DMK.

Congress partys R Kamaraj, who said he is “quitting his post of president” of Tuticorin North District party unit referred to the release of convicts.

“Be it the release of Perarivalan or the recent release of six convicts, nothing noteworthy was initiated by the partys State unit under Alagiri to oppose it,” 62-year old Kamaraj told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)