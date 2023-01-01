Recruitment process for 216 posts in Palghar police to begin on Monday

The recruitment process for the 211 constable and five drivers posts in Palghar police will begin on Monday, a senior official said.

A total of 11,519 applications have been received for the constable posts and 555 persons have applied to become drivers, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

“The applications for the constable posts comprise 9,529 from men and 1,990 from women, while 547 men and eight women have applied for posts of driver,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)