RCB score 164 for 7 against Punjab Kings

Glenn Maxwell scored 57 off 33 balls while Devdutt Padikkal contributed 40 in Royal Challengers Bangalores 164 for 7 against Punjab Kings in an IPL match on Sunday.

Skipper Virat Kohli scored 25 while Mohammed Shami (3/39) and Moises Henriques (3/12) were the chief wicket takers. This is the highest total this season in Sharjah.

Brief Scores: RCB 164/7 (Glenn Maxwell 57 off 33 balls, Devdutt Padikkal 40 off 38 balls, Moises Henriques 3/12, Mohammed Shami 3/39).

