Raut seeks SC-monitored national panel for COVID-19 management

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut onSaturday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored national committeefor COVID-19 management to address issues related to oxygensupply, availability of beds, medicines and vaccination in allthe states.

He alleged that there was no transparency and clarityon the allocation of vaccine doses to states.

“Many states, includingMaharashtra, are not gettingthe required number of doses. What is the central governmentdoing?” he asked.

Advertisement

“The Supreme Court should take up the COVID managementand vaccination drive and form a national committee for thepurpose,” the Senas Rajya Sabha member said.

The committee can function without bias and take intoaccount the coronavirus situation in every state with respectto oxygen supply, availability of beds and medicines, headded.

According to him, everybody should leave politicsaside and focus on saving each and every life in all thestates of the country.

He said Bihars chief secretary died of coronavirus.

“A chief secretary is the state administrations headand if he succumbs to coronavirus, it reflects badly,” Rautsaid.

Raut, who is the executive editor of Shiv Senamouthpiece Saamana, said that during the pandemic, mediashould be considered an essential service.

“They (media personnel) are working on field despitehardships. The Centre and the state governments should workfor their welfare,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)