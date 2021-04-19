Raut demands special Parliament session to discuss COVID-19 situation

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut onMonday called for convening a special session of Parliamentfor at least two days to discuss the COVID-19 situation in thecountry.

Terming the COVID-19 situation as “unprecedented andalmost war-like”, Raut said he held discussions with some keyleaders from across the country on Sunday over the issue andall of them were of the view that the situation is “serious”.

“Its an unprecedented & almost a war like situation.

Utmost confusion & tension everywhere! No beds, no oxygen & novaccination as well ! Its nothing but TOTAL CHAOS ! A Splsession of the Parliament for at least 2 days should be calledto discuss the situation!” the Rajya Sabha member tweeted.

Interacting with reporters here, Raut, without takingany names, claimed that some states hid the actual the numberof COVID-19 cases.

“The practice of hiding numbers has now stopped insome states. Now only lighting up of funeral pyres can be seenat places in some states after explosion of (the practice of)hiding (numbers),” he said.

The Shiv Sena leader claimed there will be “anarchy”if the COVID-19 cases continue to go up, the number of casesare hidden and the governments are unable to control thepresent situation.

Reacting to Rauts comments, Maharashtra BJPs chiefspokesperson Keshav Upadhye pitched for convening a specialsession of the Assembly first as the state grapples with theCOVID-19 crisis.

“@rautsanjay61 ji you have perfectly describedsituation in Maharashtra. So call special assembly sessionfirst to discuss the situation,” Upadhye tweeted.

