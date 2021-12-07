Rape attempt at school: One manager arrested, efforts on to nab another, says police

One school manager was arrested and efforts are on to nab another for allegedly attempting to rape two girls after taking them to another school on the pretext of a practical exam in Purkazi area of the district, police said.

Yogesh Chouhan was arrested and five teams have been formed to nab another accused manager Arjun who is absconding, Superintendent of Police (City) Arpit Vijayverghay told

