Ranveer Singh wraps Rohit Shettys Cirkus

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Wednesday said he has completed the shoot for filmmaker Rohit Shettys upcoming feature Cirkus.

The 37-year-old actor announced the family entertainers filming wrap on his Instagram page.

Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! (Shoot over, planning for promotions begin) Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans! Buahahahaha! #RohitShetty @varunsharma90 #CirkusThisChristmas, he wrote alongside a picture of him with Shetty and co-actor Varun Sharma from the sets.

Singh is collaborating with Shetty for the third time after blockbusters Simmba (2018) and last years Sooryavanshi.

Advertisement

The film is based on William Shakespeares classic play “The Comedy of Errors”, which revolves around two sets of identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth.

Cirkus also stars Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee. It is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and presented by T-Series.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)