Ramlila to be back in full swing with 3-storey stage, Ayodhya Mandir replica

A three-storey stage with a 70-feet replica of Ram Mandir atop, Bollywood stunt men, cranes to lift artistes mid-air and three-dimensional effects are among the many elements being utilised to make this years Ramlila more captivating and grandiose.

The 10-day event will be organised at the Red Fort ground here by Lav Kush Ramila Committee from September 26 to October 6. This will be the first time after COVID-19 outbreak that Ramlila will be taking place on such a large scale, according to the organisers.

Preparations for the event have begun. Artistes and artisans from Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mathura and Vrindavan are working in sync to give viewers the experience of an unprecedented yet historical recital of Ramayana, they said.

Ramlila, meaning “Ramas play”, is a performance of the Ramayana in a series of scenes that include songs, narration, recital and dialogues.

Over the years, the event has become the identity of the national capital with people from far-flung areas flocking the city around Navaratri to relish the winning of good over evil.

The organisers wish to make the 2022 Ramlila a grand event as the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence and the construction of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradeshs Ayodhya.

This years Ramlila will be different at many levels. To begin with, a bigger and more visually appealing stage will be set. The seating arrangement is planned in a way to accommodate 40,000 people, 15,000 more than usual.

“Lav Kush Ramlila Committee will make a 180X60 feet three-storey stage at the Red Fort ground. A big Ram Mandir will be constructed atop the stage. This will be the biggest stage ever used for Ramlila. Until now, it used to be 120X48 feet.

“There will be scenery of the Kailash Mountain on one side spreading 30 feet, and the other will have a forest scene. The height of the temple replica would be 70 feet,” president of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee Arjun Kumar told

