Ram Charan, Upasana name their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela

RRR star Ram Charan and wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni, have named their new born daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Ram shared the name of their baby girl in a note posted on Twitter on Friday.

“With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal Goddess Bhauramma Devi, we introduce our beloved granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela. “Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening lots of love Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil, the note, signed off by the newborns grandparents, read.

Upasana also posted photographs from the babys naming ceremony on her Instagram page. The duo welcomed their first child on June 20 at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills here.

Ram, 38, and Upasana, 33, announced their pregnancy in December.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)