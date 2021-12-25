Rajasthan: Mercury to dip by 4-5 deg C in next 3 days

Day temperatures are likely to dip by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan during the next three days due to rainfall activities triggered by a western disturbance, the Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Bikaner division on December 26, in Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions on December 27 and 28, according to the MeT Department.

During this, the day temperature is likely to dip by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, the department said.

Meanwhile, the temperature in the state on Friday night was recorded from 6.2 degrees Celsius (Karauli) to 15.2 degrees Celsius (Jalore).

