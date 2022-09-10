Rajasthan govt sanctions Rs 37.75 crore for expansion work of 10 airstrips

The Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 37.75 crore for expansion work at 10 airstrips in the state. An official statement said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the fund for various airstrip development works including boundary wall construction, campus wall construction and airstrip refurbishment.

Of these, Rs 14 crore will be given for shifting the mega highway and Buddha Mandavar Road and construction of boundary wall for the Kolana (Jhalawar) airstrip, Rs 4 crore for increasing the height of the boundary wall of the Abu Road (Sirohi) airstrip and other works there.

As much as Rs 1.97 crore has been allocated for works at the Phalodi (Jodhpur) airstrip, Rs 3.40 crore for the Talwara (Banswara) airstrip, Rs 4.60 crore for the Padihara (Churu) airstrip, Rs 4.50 crore for the Sirohi airstrip.

The government allocated Rs 2 crore each for the Tarapura (Sikar) airstrip and the Kumher (Bharatpur) airstrip, Rs 1.23 crore for the Sawai Madhopur airstrip and Rs 5 lakh for the Hamirgarh (Bhilwara) airstrip.

