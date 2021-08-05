Rajasthan govt forms panel to examine demands of state employee unions

The Rajasthan government on Thursday constituted a high-level committee to examine demands raised by state employee unions.

The committee will be chaired by retired IAS officer Khemraj Chaudhary. Retired IAS officer Vinod Pandya will be the member of the panel and the joint secretary, finance (rules) will be the member secretary, according to an official statement.

The committee will examine the demands of various employee unions regarding pay scales, promotions, etc. and will give its recommendations to the state government.

