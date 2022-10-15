Rajasthan declares Revathi-starrer Aye Zindagi tax-free

Rajasthan government has declared Aye Zindagi starring Revathi and Satyajeet Dubey tax-free in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made the film Aye Zindagi which is based on organ donation tax-free in the state, an official statement said Saturday. The state government has been stating that it is making continuous efforts to encourage organ donation in the state.

Based on a true story, the film encourages ethical organ donation, and inspires the public to sign up as organ donors. After the approval, multiplexes and cinema halls will be able to sell tickets after deducting SGST.

The rebate will be effective for a period of six months from the date of issue of the order, the statement said The state has in the past too declared many films made on social issues such as Padman, Super 30, Saand Ki Aankh, Chhapaak, and Turtle tax-free.

