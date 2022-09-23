Rajasthan Assembly to discuss Right to Health Bill

The Rajasthan Assembly will discuss the Right to Health Bill on Friday, according to the listed business of the House. Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena will propose to pass the Bill, which seeks to establish legal rights and entitlement of citizens to avail the best health services.

As per the financial memorandum of the Bill, there may be a recurring expenditure of Rs 14.55 crore every year, including Rs 5 lakh for payment of allowances to nominated members of the state health authority and the district health authority, and Rs 14.50 crore for human resources. The state already runs schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana and the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme, apart from regular budget allocated to its health care system, according to the aims and objectives of the Bill.

To enhance the effectiveness and implementation of the Rajasthan Model of Public Health, the state government has decided to bring in legislation to safeguard the Bill to ensure the rights of residents.

The Bill also ascertains duties of residents and provides for a grievance redressal mechanism. There are provisions to establish a state health authority and district health authorities, entrusted with the functions essential to achieve the purposes of the Bill.

