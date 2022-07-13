Rains in Delhi give respite from sultry weather, cause traffic snarls, waterlogging

Rain in the national capital on Tuesday brought down the mercury but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

According to India Meteorological Department data, Delhi recorded 2 mm of rains in 24 hours till 8:30 am on Tuesday. Rains occurred in several parts of the national capital, bringing relief from sultry weather conditions. The minimum temperature in the morning had settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and relative humidity at 8:30 am was 93 per cent, the weather department said. The showers, however, caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city, including Burari and Jasola. Waterlogging also hampered the flow of traffic in central Delhi.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi said it had received complaints related to waterlogging from residents of Pitampura, Rithala, Bijwasan and Shivaji Vihar.

At least 19 complaints were received related to uprooting of trees from several areas, including Rajouri Garden, West Punjabi Bagh, Ashok Nagar, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri and Kingsway Camp, officials said.

In a tweet early morning, the Delhi Traffic Police had said, “Traffic Alert As per IMD report: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.” The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 36.9 degrees Celsius.

Delhi had received the first monsoon showers on June 30 morning which had provided a much-needed respite from the oppressive heat.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (114) category around 9:10 am, the Central Pollution Control Board data stated.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

