Railway update: Lower berth for people with disabilities

To ensure comfortable travel for people with disabilities, the railways has earmarked berths, preferably lower ones, for them and their attendants in mail and express trains. This facility is already in place for the elderly and women travelling alone or with small children.

In an order to its zones issued on March 31, the Railway Board has said that four berths in Sleeper class (two lower and two middle), two berths in 3 AC (one lower and one middle), two berths in 3E class (one lower and one middle) will be reserved for people with disabilities and their attendants.

In Garib Rath trains, a provision has been made to reserve two lower berths and two upper berths for persons with disabilities. However, for this facility they will have to pay full fare.

Apart from this, in AC chair car trains two seats will be reserved for the Divyang or persons with disabilities.

The railways offers concessions in fare to four categories of disabled persons — orthopedically handicapped/paraplegic persons and mentally retarded persons who cannot travel without an escort, completely blind persons and the totally deaf and dumb travelling alone or with an escort.

