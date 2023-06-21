Rail Minister Vaisnaw returns to Balasore for yoga day

Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday returned to Odishas Balasore, where he spent days leading the rescue work after a tragedy involving three trains claimed more than 200 lives earlier this month, to take part in yoga day celebrations with 7,000 people, ministry officials said.

On Tuesday, Vaishnaw, who is on a three-day visit to the state, took part in the Rath Yatra and also spent hours thanking the first responders, locals, NGOs, district administration officials and hospital staff in the Bahanaga accident. Vaishnaw also allocated Rs 2 crore for the development of the village and the hospital.

The Vande Bharat train too played a role in the International Day of Yoga celebrations with passengers on the Bhopal-Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express performing the first “yoga pranam” in tune with the rising sun, the Railways said. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Union ministers and chief ministers were among the many who participated in the celebrations on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official State Visit to the US, wished the people on the occasion and said the coming together of more than 180 countries on Indias call is “historic”.

Modi will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York later in the day.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)