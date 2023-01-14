Rahul will be an excellent India skipper: Andy Flower

IPL franchise Lucknow Supergiants coach Andy Flower believes that KL Rahul can be an excellent skipper for the Indian team.

Rahul has captained India in seven ODIs, three Tests and one T20I with decent success.

He was once considered Rohit Sharmas successor across formats but the emergence of Hardik Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to title triumph in the teams maiden season in IPL, changed a lot of things.

Flower, who is currently giving his services to Gulf Giants, a franchise participating in Adani Sportsline International League T20, has high hopes from his IPL captain.

Flower said Rahul has great batting skills and can lead the team well.

“KL is a superb batter, beautiful to watch, I love watching him bat always. I first came across him when I was coaching England Lions. We played against India A in Trivandrum so I have been a keen follower of him as a batsman since then,” Flower said.

The Zimbabwe great praised Rahuls captaincy too.

“He is also an outstanding young man and really good leader, he is very calm, measured, he is good company. I respect him and really enjoy working with him.” When asked about Pandya and players such as Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, Flower said, “What I know of him (Rahul), he will be an excellent skipper. I dont know the other guys very well so cant comment on that, selectors might see that.” He wished Rahul a great married life ahead. Rahul is set to tie the knot with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty.

Flower is coaching league teams in various countries and said that he enjoys his role with franchises.

“At the moment I am fairly busy throughout the year due to franchise cricket. I really enjoy the professional challenge of moving from team to team and deception of my coaching style through what the team needs and its also wonderful to experience different cultures in various countries and teams.”

