Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 4th day in Telangana

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Dharmapur in Mahabubnagar town in Telangana on Saturday and is expected to cover a distance of over 20 km, Congress party sources said.

This is the fourth day of the yatra in the state. Gandhi will address a Corner Meeting at Jadcherla X Road Junction in the evening, before halting for the day.

The yatra kicked off at around 6.30 am with a number of party leaders joining Gandhi.

Actress Poonam Kaur and students belonging to the Osmania University joined Gandhi during the march, sources said.

The Gandhi scion-led yatra completed 23.3 km on Friday, before halting for the day at Dharmapur for the night, according to party sources.

The yatra will cover 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies spanning a total distance of 375 km, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

The yatra will take a one-day break on November 4.

The Wayanad MP will meet intellectuals, leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors.

He will also visit prayer halls, mosques and temples across Telangana, and will offer prayers, members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra.

The Telangana State Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.

