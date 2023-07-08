Rahul Gandhi makes impromptu visit to Haryana village, interacts with villagers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made an impromptu visit to Haryanas Sonipat district and interacted with people and spent time with farmers working agricultural lands. He also took part in paddy sowing, a senior party leader from the state said.

Gandhi reached Sonipat districts Madina village early on Saturday. “It was an impromptu visit … He interacted with the villagers and the farmers working in the fields. Rahulji also took part in paddy sowing and drove a tractor,” Jagbeer Singh Malik, the Congress MLA from Gohana in Sonipat, told

