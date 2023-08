A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Kozhikode was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram airport on Thursday due to bad weather, airport sources said.

The flight landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport at 3:10 AM and left for Kozhikode at 5:18 AM, the sources said. There were 131 passengers on board the flight, the sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)