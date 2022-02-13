Punjab polls: Amarinders daughter campaigns for him, says he will win once again

With Amarinder Singh seeking re-election from his home turf Patiala Urban, his daughter Jai Inder Kaur has hit the campaign trail to garner support for him as he makes a fresh start with his Punjab Lok Congress after an unceremonious exit from the Congress.

Kaur, 56, asserts that her father will register victory once again from the Patiala Urban seat, a traditional stronghold of the two-time chief minister and his family.

Singh, the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Patiala, won the Patiala Urban seat in 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017 as a Congress candidate.

After he was ousted as chief minister in September last year following a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Army veteran quit the Sonia Gandhi-led party and launched his own party — Punjab Lok Congress.

Now, Kaur is going from door to door to seek votes for her father.

“We are seeking votes on the basis of the all-round development undertaken in Patiala,” she said.

“Our campaigning is going very well. We are getting very good response wherever we are going,” Kaur told

