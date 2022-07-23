Punjab Police seizes 7 lakh pharma opioids in raid at godown in Uttar Pradesh

With the arrest of a main supplier in a raid at an illegal godown in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel and seized over seven lakh pharma opioids. The main supplier has been identified as Ashish Vishkarma, a resident of Khalasi Line near ITC in Saharanpur, they said.

The accused had been illegally supplying the opioid pharmaceutical drugs to some of the districts in Punjab including Fatehgarh Sahib, SAS Nagar, SBS Nagar, Rupnagar, Patiala and Ludhiana for the last five years, said police.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ropar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police recovered 4.98 lakh tablets of Lomotil, 97,200 tablets of Alprazolam, 75,840 of Proxyvon capsules, 21,600 vials of Avil, 16,725 injections of Buprenorphine and 550 tablets of Tramadol.

He said as part of the investigations into the recovery of 175 injections of Buprenorphine and 175 vials of Avil from two persons identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Kala and Harjaspreet Singh alias Jassa, both residents of Chamkaur Sahib on July 14, police teams Friday conducted a raid at the storage godown in the presence of local Uttar Pradesh Police.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ravjot Grewal said the arrested person has been brought to Punjab after completing all the legal formalities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)