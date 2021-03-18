Puducherry logs 81 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to

The union territory ofPuducherry registered 81 fresh coronavirus cases during thelast 24 hours, a top Health department official said onThursday.

A 69-year old woman succumbed in the Karaikal regionpushing the toll to 674.

The 81 new cases were identified after theexamination of 1,353 specimens, taking the overall tally40,201, a release from the Director of Health and FamilyWelfare Services S Mohan Kumar said.

Puducherry had on Wednesday reported 52 new COVID-19cases as against the 24 on Tuesday.

The number of active cases stood at 216 while 39,251patients had recovered and were discharged so far.

The Puducherry region alone accounted for 62 freshcases followed by Karaikal (12) and Mahe (7) while the Yanamregion did not report any new infection, he said.

The poll-bound union territory has witnessed a rise innew cases in the past few days.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 per cent and97.8 per cent respectively.

The Health department Director said that as many as6.40 lakh samples were examined so far and it was found that6.03 lakh were negative.

Mohan Kumar said so far 16,297 healthcare workers and5,897 frontline workers have been vaccinated against thevirus.

The second phase of vaccination of senior citizens andthose above 45 years with comorbidities has so far covered13,401 people since March 1.

