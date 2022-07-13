PSA on nuclear attack leaves New Yorkers worried, baffled

New York City residents are accustomed to warnings about all kinds of potential threats severe weather, public health, mass shootings. But a new PSA on surviving a nuclear attack has rattled some cages.

Released this week by the citys emergency management agency, the 90-second video advises citizens to stay indoors and wash off any radioactive dust or ash. It opens on a computer-generated street, devoid of life. Damaged skyscrapers can be seen in the background. Looking into the camera, a spokesperson says: So theres been a nuclear attack. Dont ask me how or why. Just know that the big one has hit.” Many New Yorkers were left asking, Why now? Christina Farrell, the citys emergency management deputy commissioner, said the video isnt tied to any specific threats. She said its about raising awareness of something most people havent given much thought.

Theres no overarching reason why this is the time we sent this out, Farrell told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Its just one tool in the toolbox to be prepared in the 21st century.” She said the agencys goal is to empower people regarding a scary subject, and despite the mixed reactions to the video, people have thanked us that we are approaching this topic.

I dont know if theres ever the perfect moment to talk about nuclear preparedness, she added, saying city officials have discussed implementing nuclear guidelines for quite some time. New Yorks emergency response program, Ready New York, has been around since 2003.

Mayor Eric Adams has said he doesnt believe the video was alarmist, telling reporters Tuesday Im a big believer in better safe than sorry.

